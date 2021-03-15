49ers agree to 5-year deal with FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kyle Madson
·2 min read
The first significant free agent domino fell for San Francisco on Sunday. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk agreed to a five-year, $27 million deal to stay with the 49ers according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Juszczyk’s agency confirmed the deal on Twitter.

NFL Insider Adam Caplan later reported the $27 million pact includes $10 million guaranteed.

Juszczyk, a five-time Pro Bowler, was set to hit unrestricted free agency after four seasons with the 49ers. He was one of the key free agents for San Francisco because of his versatility and how much of their offense operates around it. There was some speculation the Jets could make a run at the 29-year-old with former 49ers run game coordinator Mike LaFleur installed as Robert Saleh’s offensive coordinator in New York. Juszcyzk avoided the open market though to stay in the Bay Area.

A tweet from 49ers general manager John Lynch late Saturday night indicated Juszczyk would be returning, although reporting Sunday morning from the Athletic’s Matt Barrows said a deal hadn’t been finalized. The two sides wound up hammering out the final details of a deal though Sunday before the legal negotiating window for free agents opens at 9:00am Monday.

The 49ers signed Juszcyk as a free agent to a four-year deal in 2017. In his four seasons in the Bay Area he was named to four Pro Bowls while helping pave the way for one of the league’s most effective run games.

Last season Juszczyk posted a career-high six total touchdowns, including four receiving scores to tie a career best, and two rushing touchdowns to set a new career high. In all with the 49ers he’s hauled in 102 receptions for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns, and rushed 35 times for 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

