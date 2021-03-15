49ers keep CB Jason Verrett, add Samson Ebukam

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSH DUBOW
·3 min read
  • FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) intercepts a pass in front of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo. The 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. General manager John Lynch announced the deal on Monday, March 15, 2021, shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)
  • FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. General manager John Lynch announced the deal on Monday, March 15, 2021, shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
1 / 2

49ers Free Agency Football

FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) intercepts a pass in front of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., in this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo. The 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. General manager John Lynch announced the deal on Monday, March 15, 2021, shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal and have agreed on a two-year contract with free agent edge rusher Samson Ebukam.

General manager John Lynch announced the agreement Monday on Twitter shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more.

Verrett has been plagued by injuries throughout his career but stayed healthy in 2020 and excelled at cornerback for the 49ers. That made him a high priority to keep this offseason.

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that San Francisco has also added Ebukam from the Rams on a two-year, $12 million deal that can be worth up to $13.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be signed until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

Ebukam played the past four seasons in Los Angeles with 14 sacks in 64 games. He had 4 1/2 sacks last season, when he also had 20 quarterback pressures on 168 pass rushes, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ebukam gives San Francisco another option across from Nick Bosa, with Dee Ford's status uncertain because of back injuries and Kerry Hyder set to become a free agent.

Verrett started 13 games with two interceptions and seven passes defensed. He was one of the top graded cornerbacks in coverage, allowing 363 yards receiving on 56 targets in 440 coverage snaps, according to game-tracking data from Sports Info Solutions.

Verrett’s injury history is a long one since he entered the league as a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2014. He missed eight games with a torn labrum as a rookie, tore his ACL four games into the 2016 season, went down with a season-ending knee injury in the 2017 opener and tore his Achilles tendon on the first day of training camp in 2018.

He left the Chargers after that season and signed with the 49ers in 2019, when he played just four snaps before going on season-ending injured reserve with an ankle injury.

But when he’s been healthy, he has been one of the top cornerbacks in the league.

Verrett is the second cornerback the Niners have signed this offseason, after agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $10.1 million with Emmanuel Moseley last week before he became a restricted free agent.

Richard Sherman and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams are both slated to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday and can negotiate with other teams starting Monday.

The Niners also announced that fullback Kyle Juszczyk signed a five-year deal worth $27 million that had been agreed to on Sunday.

“Kyle is a unique football player whose versatility, leadership and skill set are a tremendous fit with us,” Lynch said in a statement. “He has been integral to the success of our offense the last four seasons and his contributions on the field are just a portion of the value he brings to our team. Kyle has helped to establish a standard for our team on the field, in the locker room and in the community. We couldn’t be prouder to reward him with this well-deserved contract extension.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Recommended Stories

  • 49ers re-sign CB Jason Verrett to one-year deal

    CB Jason Verrett re-signs with 49ers on a one-year deal.

  • 49ers re-sign Jason Verrett to 1-year deal

    The 49ers are re-signing Jason Verrett to a 1-year deal worth $5.5 million. He can earn an extra $1 million if he makes the Pro Bowl, which would bring the total value to $6.5 million. Verrett started 13 games for the 49ers last season, breaking up seven passes and picking off two

  • Dee Ford, 49ers agree to terms on restructured two-year deal

    Dee Ford played only one game for the 49ers in 2020, missing the rest of the season with a back injury. After signing a five-year, $85.5 million contraction in 2019, Ford had an injury guarantee that would make $11.6 million fully guaranteed if he were on the roster on April 1. The 49ers could not [more]

  • Jalen Ramsey, Rams players react to John Johnson and Samson Ebukam’s free-agent deals

    Jalen Ramsey says the Browns are getting a good one in John Johnson.

  • AP source: Browns signing free agent safety John Johnson

    Weakened by injuries and lacking experienced depth, the Browns' secondary was a major problem throughout last season. John Johnson III should help fix it. A dependable playmaker for the Los Angeles Rams, Johnson agreed Monday to sign a three-year, $33.75 million free agent contract with Cleveland, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press.

  • Kendrick Bourne leaving 49ers for New England Patriots

    Kendrick Bourne, an unrestricted free agent, is signing a 3-year contract with the New England Patriots.

  • Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace because of Houthi missiles

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was deterred from flying to the United Arab Emirates through Saudi Arabian airspace last week because of the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen. Netanyahu, whose comments came Saturday, had called off a visit to the Emirates last week over a spat with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the Israeli prime minister's flight.

  • Don’t be surprised if more trades happen today

    A couple of trades happened on Sunday. More could happen today. The first day of unofficial free agency quite often involves unofficial trades. Last year, for example, the Cardinals and Texans agreed to the deal that shockingly sent receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona — and in turn sparked the systematic disintegration of the Houston franchise [more]

  • AP source: 49ers agree to 5-year, $27M deal with Juszczyk

    The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year, $27 million contract with Kyle Juszczyk that will make him the highest paid fullback in the NFL. A person familiar with the deal confirmed the terms of the new deal on Sunday night, one day before Juszczyk would be allowed to start talking to other teams before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The deal was first reported by NFL Network.

  • Patriots to sign Kendrick Bourne

    The Patriots began free agency obviously needing offensive weapons. They agreed to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver Nelson Agholor, and now are adding Kendrick Bourne. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, New England has agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million deal with Bourne. The wideout spent his first four [more]

  • 2021 NFL free agency grades: Samson Ebukam worth 49ers taking chance on

    The 49ers' edge-rushing rotation left a lot to be desired in 2020. Samson Ebukam could help them return to the ranks of the elite in 2021.

  • Edge rusher Samson Ebukam agrees to 2-year deal with 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers are set to sign Rams free agent edge rusher Samson Ebukam.

  • Alcatraz reopens for indoor tours after yearlong closure

    Alcatraz, the historic island prison off San Francisco, opened up Monday for a limited number of indoor tours, which had been off-limits for more than a year due to the pandemic. Face masks and social distancing are still required at the island, which once housed Al Capone and George “Machine Gun" Kelly. Safety modifications have been made throughout the island including social distancing markers, increased cleanings and hand sanitizing stations.

  • AP source: Jets agree with former Lions LB Jarrad Davis

    The New York Jets and former Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis have agreed on a one-year deal, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because teams can't announce free agent deals until the NFL's new league year begins Wednesday. NFL Network first reported the deal, saying it is worth up to $7 million.

  • Why Kyle Shanahan and Trey Lance are a match made in heaven

    Projecting the scheme fit is a critical component to evaluating quarterbacks. Trey Lance might be the ideal QB for Kyle Shanahan.

  • Rams re-signing Leonard Floyd to 4-year, $64 million deal

    The Rams are bringing back Leonard Floyd with a massive four-year deal.

  • 49ers should still prioritize CB in draft after re-signing Jason Verrett

    The San Francisco 49ers re-signed Jason Verrett to a one-year contract, but their search for CBs in the NFL draft must go on.

  • Parts of Grand Canyon will be visible for first time in decades. Experts explain why

    A “spring disturbance” is happening on the Colorado River.

  • Barrett, Gronkowski agree to deals to stay with Buccaneers

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel good about their chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions and aren't wasting time doing whatever's necessary to retain key components of their roster to help Tom Brady pursue an eighth NFL title. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement 11 months ago to help Brady win No. 7 in his first season with the Bucs, are the latest players to agree to terms to stay with the team. Agent Drew Rosenhaus represents both players and confirmed the deals to The Associated Press on Monday.

  • Braun leaning toward retirement as he ponders his future

    Ryan Braun says he’s strongly leaning toward retirement, but the Milwaukee Brewers’ home-run leader isn’t ready to make any decision regarding his future. Braun visited the Brewers’ spring training site Monday and said he hasn’t picked up a bat since the end of the 2020 season. The 2011 NL MVP became a free agent when the Brewers declined to exercise a $15 million mutual option in his contract last October.