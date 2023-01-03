How 49ers affected by Brian Daboll’s discreet Giants-Eagles approach

How Giants' discreet approach vs. Eagles can impact 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers Faithful will be flipping the channel back and forth as they watch their team host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday while also keeping track of the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game.

In the meantime, though, fans will anxiously wait for Giants coach Brian Daboll to announce whether he plans to rest some of his starters in Philadelphia. San Francisco can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they handle business at home against the Cardinals and if the Eagles lose to the Giants.

But Daboll has been discreet in his approach for the Week 18 matchup.

"We'll talk about it and do what is best for the team," Daboll said (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan). "It's early Monday. Go out there and try to have a good week of practice and prepare as we normally do. Decide what we want to do relative to who is playing, who is not playing. Whatever we think is best for our team, that is what we will end up doing."

New York is locked in as the No. 6 seed after clinching their playoff spot on Sunday. Regardless of what happens in the season finale against the Eagles, they will remain the sixth seed. Essentially, the Giants have nothing to lose or gain, and resting their starters to prepare for the postseason seems like an ideal possibility.

Daboll said that he, general manager Joe Schoen and the Giants coaching staff will continue to talk this week and figure out what is best for the team. Despite a lot of pressure and chatter coming in from the outside as playoffs come creeping in, Daboll has no problem blocking out the noise.

"You make the decision that you think is right for your team," he said. "You go out there and lay an egg, it's the wrong decision. You win, it's the right decision. So, that doesn't affect it either way."

On the other side of things, Philadelphia has much more on the line. All the Eagles need to do to clinch the division is walk away with a win on Sunday. But they have lost two consecutive games without their star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who arguably was the NFL MVP front-runner before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15.



The top seed will earn a first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage during the NFC playoffs.

If the Eagles win, however, the 49ers can clinch the No. 2 seed with a win against Arizona or a Minnesota Vikings loss. If San Francisco remains the No. 2 seed, they will play the No. 7 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

A lot of what-ifs and endless possibilities, but Daboll's decision ultimately could be a game-changer for the 49ers.

