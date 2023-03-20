49ers’ additions in 1st week of free agency
As we reach the end of another week in the NFL offseason, it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals are up to.
This week was the start of free agency in 2023.
Let’s see what players the San Francisco 49ers have added.
QB Sam Darnold
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers added Darnold to their quarterback room on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million with a max of $11.5 million.
Re-signed C Jake Brendel
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Brendel returns to the 49ers on a four-year deal worth as much as $20 million.
DE Clelin Ferrell
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
They added former Raiders first-round draft pick, DE Clelin Ferrell, on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.
DL Javon Hargrave
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
In one of the biggest early moves, the former Philadelphia Eagle got a four-year, $84 million contract.
CB Isaiah Oliver
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The former Falcons cornerback gets a two-year deal to sign with the 49ers.
DB Myles Hartsfield
The 49ers added former Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield.
