What 49ers' addition of George Odum could mean for Jaquiski Tartt

49ers' addition of Odum could mean end of union with Tartt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are likely to have a new-look defensive backfield in 2021, as the club appears to be moving on from starting strong safety Jaquiski Tartt.

The 49ers on Friday agreed to terms with former Indianapolis Colts safety George Odum, a source confirmed. The sides agreed on a three-year, $10.95 million contract, the NFL Network reported.

The addition of Odum is likely to bring an end to Tartt’s seven-year run with the 49ers.

Tartt, who remains unsigned as an unrestricted free agent, started every game in which he appeared for the 49ers since 2017. He started 64 of the 80 games he played after the 49ers selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Samford.

Despite missing three games due to injuries, Tartt posted a career-high 66 tackles last season. He started all three postseason games. His season ended on a down note against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game when he a dropped a Matthew Stafford pass that could have been a critical fourth-quarter interception.

Odum, 28, played every game since entering the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent from Central Arkansas. He led the NFL in special-teams tackles in 2020 and was selected as a first-team All-Pro.

Odum started seven of the 17 games in which he appeared last season for the Colts. He is likely to get an opportunity to win a starting job with the 49ers. He joins a group of safeties that includes starting free safety Jimmie Ward, as well as Talanoa Hufanga and Tarvarius Moore.

RELATED: Charvarius Ward vows to add versatility to 49ers' secondary

Odum is the second free-agent pickup in the secondary. The 49ers this week signed former Kansas City cornerback Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $40.5 million contract.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast