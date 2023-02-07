49ers add WR, CB on reserve/future contracts

The 49ers on Monday signed two more players to reserve/future contracts, lifting their total to 12 since their season ended in late January. Their first 10 reserve/future signings were all members of the practice squad to end the year. Their most additions, wide receiver Tyron Johnson and cornerback Tre Swilling, were not with the club at season’s end.

Johnson joined the NFL with Houston as an undrafted free agent signing in 2019. He did two stints with the Texans, but also spent time with the Chargers, Jaguars and Raiders. Johnson has played in 26 games and posted 23 catches for 442 yards and three touchdowns.

Swilling is a familiar name to those who keep a close eye on the 49ers’ practice squad. He had a one-week stint with the team in late December. The Titans signed Swilling as a UDFA with the Texans following last year’s draft. From there the Georgia Tech product landed on the Saints’ practice squad before his brief cup of coffee in the Bay Area.

Johnson and Swilling will likely be part of the 90-man roster with a shot to contend for either a roster spot or practice squad job.

