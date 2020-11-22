49ers add two players to Reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing total to nine

Willis and Jones latest 49ers added to reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers placed D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

These two additions to the list bring the total for the club to nine. Players can be placed on the list from either a positive test result or being in close contact with someone who has been infected.

The 49ers' facility has been closed to players all week after positive test results went on the rise following the team’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. With an increased number of players on the list, the team again could modify their schedule this week.

Due to NFL protocols, players and staff were not allowed to leave town during the bye week as they have done in the past. All players are required to take part in daily testing which is administered just outside of the team facility.

There has been no confirmation if any of the players are symptomatic, but because the team is on their bye week, there still is a possibility that all could be available to play in Los Angeles against the Rams in Week 12.

Any player receiving positive test results must self-quarantine and will remain on the list until they receive two consecutive negative results.

Previously Kendrick Bourne, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk missed the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Fred Warner, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Richie James also spent time on the list in August during training camp and did not miss any games.

49ers players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: