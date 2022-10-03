49ers add Tevin Coleman, Willie Snead, Malik Turner vs. Rams for MNF

49ers elevate running back Coleman for MNF clash vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Running back Tevin Coleman will be back in uniform for the 49ers on Monday night.

The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad to serve in a backup role for the team’s important NFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Willie Snead to the active roster and placed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve. The club also elevated wide receiver Malik Turner from the practice squad.

The additions of Snead and Turner to the team’s active roster are moves necessary with rookie receiver Danny Gray listed as doubtful for the game with a hip injury.

On Friday, the 49ers ruled out running back Ty Davis-Price (ankle), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring).

Al-Shaair is ineligible to play for the next four games. He sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Al-Shaair is expected to be out approximately two months.

Coleman is an eight-year NFL veteran who spent the 2019 and ’20 seasons with the 49ers.

He appeared in 22 games with 12 starts and rushed for 597 yards and six touchdowns with a 3.6-yard average.

Coleman’s most memorable game with the 49ers came in the 2019 playoffs, when he rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Snead gives the 49ers another experienced receiver. He has appeared in 95 career games with 48 starts. Snead has 279 receptions for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns with New Orleans, Baltimore, Carolina and Las Vegas.

Turner will appear in his second game for the 49ers this season. He was elevated for the team’s season opener against Chicago for his contributions on special teams.

