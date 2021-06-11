The 49ers are adding some veteran depth to their offensive line.

Senio Kelemete, who played in 14 games with five starts for the Texans last season, has signed with the 49ers, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2012, Kelemete played one year in Arizona, five years in New Orleans and three in Houston. He has experience at both guard and tackle.

The 49ers lost offensive lineman Justin Skule to a torn ACL in Monday’s practice and wanted to add someone to take Skule’s place, and Kelemete should have a good chance of making the roster.

49ers add Senio Kelemete to offensive line originally appeared on Pro Football Talk