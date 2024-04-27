49ers add secondary help, select Wake Forest S Malik Mustapha with 124th overall pick

The 49ers added more help to their secondary with their first pick in the fourth round of this year’s draft. At pick No. 124 they took Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha. The 49ers acquired this selection in the trade that sent quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys.

Mustapha is in a similar mold to 49ers second-round pick Renardo Green in that he doesn’t bring ideal measurables, but he plays extremely hard and brings a ton of physicality at safety.

He began his college career at the University of Richmond, but transferred to Wake Forest after one year. In three years at Wake Forest Mustapha played in 35 games with 23 starts. He posted 175 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions with the Demon Deacons.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire