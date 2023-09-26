49ers add RB to practice squad, release TE Troy Fumagalli

After moving to 3-0 with a win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, the San Francisco 49ers are back in Santa Clara preparing for Week 4. Before hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers made some changes to their practice squad.

On Tuesday, the 49ers announced they’ve signed running back Jeremy McNichols and released veteran tight end Troy Fumalgalli.

Since being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boise State, McNichols has bounced around the NFL, including previously spending time with the 49ers in 2017.

McNichols has also had sports with the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers. After spending only a week with the Steelers last season, McNichols landed on the injury reserve with a should injury.

McNichols was recently signed by the Niners during training camp, but was waived in late August.

