49ers to add RB Marlon Mack to practice squad

The 49ers are adding some running back depth after RB Elijah Mitchell’s knee injury, which is expected to sideline him for up to two months. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday reported veteran RB Marlon Mack was set to join San Francisco’s practice squad.

Mack, 26, spent his first five NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts where he played in 47 games with 23 starts. His best season came in 2019 when he was the starter for 12 contests and rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns on 247 carries. Mack tore his Achilles in Week 1 of the following year and only played six games in 2021.

The Texans signed Mack in the offseason, but he was let go at final cuts. He was impressive when the 49ers and Texans played in the preseason finale. In that game he posted 55 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Mack was one of a slew of RBs who worked out for San Francisco. Per the transaction wire, the 49ers also worked out Devonta Freeman, former 49er. Tevin Coleman, Nate McCrary, Abram Smith for a second time, La’Mical Perine and Godwin Igwebuike

