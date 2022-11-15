49ers add QB, WR to practice squad ahead of Week 11

The 49ers on Tuesday announced a couple of swaps on their practice squad as they begin preparations for their Week 11 showdown against the Cardinals.

San Francisco added quarterback Jacob Eason and wide receiver Dazz Newsome to the practice squad. To clear two spots they released QB Kurt Benkert and added WR Tajae Sharpe to the practice squad IR.

Eason was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in the 2020 draft out of Washington. He saw action in one game with the Colts last season and one game with the Panthers this season. He’s 5-for-10 in his career with 84 yards and two interceptions.

The Bears selected Newsome in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in three games his rookie year and caught two of his five targets for 23 yards. He also averaged 12.5 yards per punt return on six attempts that year. Chicago let Newsome go before final roster cuts this year, and he had a brief cup of coffee on the Chiefs’ practice squad before joining the 49ers.

