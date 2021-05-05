49ers add OL from Mexico as part of International Player Pathway Program

Kyle Madson
·1 min read

The 49ers were one of four teams to add a player through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. The club on Tuesday announced the addition of Alfred Gutierrez, an offensive lineman from Mexico.

This year each NFC West team will carry an international player on their practice squad. The player won’t count against their practice squad total and won’t be eligible to be activated for the 2021 season.

Per a release from the NFL, Gutierrez played youth football in Mexico and moved to the United States after graduating high school to attend junior college. He went back to Mexica and went to Tec de Monterrey on a full-ride athletic scholarship. He won a National Championship at Tec de Monterrey and graduated in 2019.

Gutierrez joins linebacker Aaron Donkor from Germany (Seahawks), OL Max Pircher from Italy (Rams) and TE Bernhard Seikovits (Cardinals) as this year’s players to join the league via the program.

49ers 53-man roster projection 1.0: Post-draft edition

