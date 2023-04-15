49ers add more DL depth, re-sign Kerry Hyder

The 49ers are adding a familiar face to their defensive line. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Friday reported defensive end Kerry Hyder is re-signing with the club. No details of the deal were reported.

Hyder led the 49ers in sacks in 2020 before landing with the Seahawks in 2021. He found his way back to San Francisco last season where he was a versatile rotational piece on the front who played on the end and inside. Hyder finished last year with 1.0 sacks and three pass breakups in 16 games.

San Francisco doesn’t have a ton of depth on the edges so Hyder could have a significant impact in his second year back with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. Hyder joins a group with Nick Bosa, Drake Jackson, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the 49ers add additional edge depth in the draft.

