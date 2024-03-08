49ers add Mick Lombardi to coaching staff

The 49ers have made another addition to their coaching staff.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports that the team has hired former Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. The team has not announced what Lombardi's title will be on the staff.

Lombardi was hired by the Raiders after Josh McDaniels became their head coach in 2022 and he was fired along with McDaniels in October of last year. He also coached with the Patriots and Jets after starting his NFL coaching career with the Niners. He was the team's assistant to the head coach under Jim Harbaugh in 2013 and remained in the organization through the 2016 season.

The 49ers also made changes on the defensive side recently by promoting Nick Sorensen to defensive coordinator and hiring Brandon Staley, but the team has not officially announced any of the moves yet.