49ers add Logan Ryan

The 49ers are adding a veteran defensive back.

Logan Ryan is signing with the club, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Ryan, 32, was most recently with the Buccaneers last season. He appeared in nine games with six starts, recording 37 total tackles, three passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He spent much of the season on injured reserve.

A third-round pick in 2013, Ryan spent his first four seasons with the Patriots before playing his next three with the Titans. He then played for the Giants in 2020 and 2021.

In 149 games with 121 starts, Ryan has recorded 19 interceptions, 13.0 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 26 QB hits.