49ers add kicker to practice squad as Jake Moody battles injury ahead of Week 1

The 49ers on Monday announced the addition of kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad. In a corresponding move they released running back Brian Hill to keep the practice squad at its 17-player maximum.

Wright joins the club amid uncertainty about rookie kicker Jake Moody’s status heading into the season opener. Moody has been dealing with a quad strain since the final week of the preseason and the team doesn’t have a definitive timeline on when he’ll be able to play.

There’s hope that he’ll be active for the season opener in Pittsburgh, but Wright gives them in-house insurance in the event that Moody isn’t available.

Wright has played in 23 games across three seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs. He’s connected on 40-of-46 field goal tries and 35-of-37 extra points. Wright is 23-of-24 as a pro from inside 40 yards. He spent the preseason with Carolina this year.

Moody’s status should be updated Wednesday when the team releases its first official practice participation report of the year.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire