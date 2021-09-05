49ers add Josh Norman

A week before they open the season with a game at the Lions, the 49ers have added a veteran presence in the secondary.

Via Jay Glazer of FOX, the 49ers have signed cornerback Josh Norman to a one-year deal.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth “up to $2.5 million.”

A Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2015 with the Panthers, Norman had the franchise tag applied applied by Carolina in early 2016 before they rescinded it. He promptly signed a multi-year deal with Washington worth $15 million per year, playing there from 2016 through 2019. He played for the Bills in 2020, appearing in nine games with three starts.

Norman, 33, had been a free agent for most of the offseason.

The starters in San Francisco are Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley.

