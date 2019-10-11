49ers add George Kittle to injury report, list him as questionable

Friday additions to the injury report often foretell an absence on Sunday so it’s not great news for the 49ers that they needed to add tight end George Kittle to their final report of the week.

Kittle was a limited participant in practice due to a groin injury. He was listed as questionable to play, although head coach Kyle Shanahan said, via multiple reports, that he expects Kittle to be in the lineup against the Rams.

Kittle had a season-high 70 receiving yards and caught his first touchdown pass of the season in Monday night’s win over the Browns.

Ross Dwelley and Levine Toilolo are behind Kittle on the depth chart at tight end.