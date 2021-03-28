49ers add free agent LB Nate Gerry

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
The San Francisco 49ers on Saturday added some depth to their linebacking corps when they agreed to a one-year deal with former Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark first reported the deal.

Gerry, 26, spent all of his first four NFL seasons with the Eagles after they drafted him in the fifth round out of the University of Nebraska. He started 22 of the 46 games he played, and was limited to just seven games last year – all starts – by an ankle injury he suffered in late October that landed him on Injured Reserve.

The linebacker in four seasons racked up 163 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions. He was also a frequent special teams contributor throughout his career with the Eagles.

San Francisco is still looking for a starting Sam linebacker, and Gerry could factor into the competition there. However, he’ll more likely be a special teams mainstay and defensive reserve who’s athletic enough to slot in at any of the three linebacker spots.

