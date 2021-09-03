49ers add four players to practice squad, finalize Week 1 group

49ers add four to practice squad, finalize Week 1 group originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers appear to have wrapped up their roster moves ahead of Week 1, as the team added four players to the practice squad Friday. Tight end Tanner Hudson, linebacker Rashad Smith, cornerback Dee Virgin and wideout Isaiah Zuber were signed to the remaining practice squad spots, the 49ers announced Friday.

Hudson was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl-winning team last season, playing in all four of the team's postseason games. In the last two years going between the practice squad and active roster, Hudson had five catches for 67 yards.

Smith has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this week. A Florida Atlantic product, Smith has three career NFL tackles.

Virgin was let go by the New England Patriots on Aug. 31 after signing with the team at the end of the 2020 season. The West Alabama product has 12 career tackles and a forced fumble in his NFL career.

Zuber is another former Patriot who went undrafted in 2020 and spent much of last season playing in New England. The wideout has 29 receiving yards and 21 rushing yards to his name in the NFL.

With all the practice squad spots filled, it appears Ha Ha Clinton-Dix won't be returning to the organization after being signed during training camp.

