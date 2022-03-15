49ers to add former Packers LB Oren Burks

The 49ers are adding some linebacker depth with veteran linebacker Oren Burks the LB announced via Twitter. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported it’s a two-year deal worth $5 million.

Burks was a third-round pick of the Packers in 2018 out of Vanderbilt. Across four years in Green Bay he started seven of the 59 games he played and contributed largely on special teams. However he did see action in a career-high 19 percent of the defensive snaps a year ago.

The 49ers have done a nice job developing linebackers and Burks brings a lot of athleticism to the second level. San Francisco re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, but with Marcell Harris set to hit unrestricted free agency and restricted free agent Azeez Al-Shaair still unsigned San Francisco could use some linebacker depth.

This also brings Dre Greenlaw’s future into question. The 2019 fifth-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal and could command a sizable contract in free agency next offseason. If the 49ers feel they won’t be able to retain him, they could look to deal him this offseason with Al-Shaair taking over as the Will linebacker and Burks jumping in at the vacated Sam spot.

Related