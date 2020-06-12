The 49ers added a coach with ties to coordinator Robert Saleh to help backfill their defensive staff.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the 49ers have hired former Jaguars assistant Mike Rutenberg as a pass game specialist.

Rutenberg worked with Saleh when the 49ers defensive coordinator was linebackers coach there.

The 49ers lost defensive backs coach Joe Woods to the Browns coordinator job this offseason. Woods previously carried the title passing game coordinator with the 49ers.

49ers add former Jaguars assistant to staff originally appeared on Pro Football Talk