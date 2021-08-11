49ers add former 1st-round pick to secondary

The San Francisco 49ers are signing safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With injuries limiting their numbers in the back end of the secondary, Clinton-Dix will provide depth in camp with a chance to make the roster.

The Packers selected Clinton-Dix 21st overall from Alabama in the 2014 draft. He spent his first four seasons in Green Bay and part of his fifth year before he was traded to Washington midway through the 2018 campaign. Clinton-Dix signed with the Bears in 2019 and didn’t play at all last year.

In six NFL seasons, Clinton-Dix played in 96 games with 90 starts. He’s hauled in 16 interceptions and tallied 33 pass breakups to go along with 522 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Clinton-Dix joins a safety room that’s thin on depth. Jaquiski Tartt is still on the Physically Unable to Perform list because of a toe injury, and Tony Jefferson recently went down with hamstring and groin injuries.

The signing will require a corresponding move to keep the roster at 91 once it’s made official.