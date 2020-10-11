49ers add new faces to defense as offense begins to stabilize in Week 5

Maiocco's Take: 49ers' add to defense as offense stabilizes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The No-Name Defense has already been taken, so we're not going to assign that nickname to this year's 49ers.

And the Not-Familiar Name Defense does not exactly roll off the tongue.

But that is what defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is dealing with as the 49ers enter Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's® Stadium.

The 49ers' defensive line and cornerback positions have been decimated. The team has been forced to call players off the practice squad and asked them to step into prominent roles. So, get used to the names Jamar Taylor , Ken Webster and Alex Barrett .

New players are delivered opportunities every Saturday to move up to the active roster. Then, they must fulfill important duties the following day. This weekend, it will be no different.

Meanwhile, there are signs the 49ers offense is beginning to stabilize.