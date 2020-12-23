49ers add extra RB to practice squad with Raheem Mostert out

The San Francisco 49ers are once again in a spot where they may have to shuffle their backfield. Raheem Mostert is out for the year with an ankle injury and Austin Walter is on the COVID-19 list, so San Francisco added running back Tyler Gaffney to their practice squad as an additional option in their injury-ravaged backfield.

Gaffney was a sixth-round pick of the Panthers out of Stanford in the 2014 draft. He’s also spent time with the Patriots and Jaguars. Gaffney hasn’t made his NFL debut yet, and retired in 2018 before making his way back into the league with the 49ers.

Jeff Wilson Jr. figures to lead the 49ers’ backfield in Week 16 vs. the Cardinals, but he’s dealing with the after effects of a high ankle sprain. Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon are also on the active roster, so Gaffney will give them some insurance should they encounter more injury issues.