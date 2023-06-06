49ers add DL, waive UDFA WR Shae Wyatt

The 49ers on Tuesday announced a small change to their 90-man roster. They signed veteran defensive lineman Darryl Johnson and released undrafted rookie wide receiver Shae Wyatt.

Johnson, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in 2019, has played in 38 games across his four-year career. He spent two years with the Bills, one with the Panthers, and one with Seattle. He has 21 tackles and 2.0 sacks in his four seasons. Last year he played in four games with his lone career start for the Seahawks and posted three tackles.

Wyatt spent the final two seasons of his college career at Tulane. In those two years he hauled in 68 balls for 1,068 yards and 10 touchdowns. His release leaves the 49ers with 11 receivers on their offseason roster. Isaiah Winstead is the only remaining undrafted rookie among the WRs.

