49ers add Daniel Helm, Jared Mayden from practice squad before Saints game

Matt Maiocco
·1 min read

49ers add two players from practice squad before Saints game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Saturday activated tight end Daniel Helm and safety Jared Mayden from the practice squad.

Helm and Mayden are expected to suit up and serve roles on special teams for the 49ers on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

RELATED: Five 49ers to watch vs. Saints

Mayden, an undrafted rookie from Alabama, had a strong training camp and has spent the first 10 weeks of the regular season on the practice squad.

Mayden will serve as a backup with the team placing strong safety Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve with turf toe.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Latest Stories

  • The Masters 2020 live leaderboard, scores and updates

    Follow all the action from Augusta National as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and the world’s best battle it out for the Green Jacket

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • Pole man Stroll says 'ice-rink' conditions made him feel at home

    Lance Stroll said it was "in my bones" to shine in severe wet and treacherous conditions after delivering the greatest moment of his career by taking pole at the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Latest draft, free agency and trade speculation

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole Masters record and takes big step towards first Green Jacket

    Tiger Woods' Masters challenge fades after exhausting day Bryson DeChambeau blames mediocre showing on 'dizzy spells' after narrowly avoiding Masters cut Full leaderboard World No 1 Dustin Johnson took a decisive step towards claiming his first Green Jacket on moving day at the Masters on Saturday. The 36 year-old American carded a superb seven-under-par 65 to move to -16 for the tournament, four shots better than his nearest rival, on a day the British challenge faltered at Augusta National. Trailing by two shots after 36 holes, the English trio of Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and 2016 champion Danny Willett were all well in contention at the start of the round but all suffered frustrating days. Fleetwood shot a respectable one-under-par 71 to move to -8. But with so many of the frontrunners going low, it is unlikely to be enough to put him in with a chance of claiming his first major on Sunday. He finds himself in a tie for 10th. Willett, meanwhile, hit two double-bogeys and three bogeys in a 74 to fall to -5, while Rose hit a four-over-par 76 to fall to -3. Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy did put a great round together with a five-under-par 67 to move to -8. But after his opening day 75 on Thursday, he looks to have given himself too much work to do. There was also disappointment for defending champion Tiger Woods, who began Saturday’s third round four shots off the lead.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Jack Nicklaus criticises Augusta after low-scoring day one at The Masters

    The 18-time major winner was upset that the greens were not responsive following heavy rain

  • Nebraska gets past Penn State 30-23 in McCaffrey's 1st start

    Nebraska appeared ready to blow out Penn State, then suddenly found itself in a close game, the kind the Cornhuskers have been known to lose under third-year coach Scott Frost. The Nittany Lions twice drove deep into Nebraska territory in the final 4 minutes, and each time the Huskers' defense made stops that preserved a 30-23 win Saturday. Luke McCaffrey made his first start at quarterback in place of Adrian Martinez, who turned in two flat performances as the Huskers opened the season with two losses.

  • Packers legend Hornung dies at 84

    Green Bay Packers legend, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Heisman Trophy winner Paul Hornung died Thursday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Known as "The Golden Boy," Hornung was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, where he won the 1956 Heisman. The Packers later released a statement from team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

  • Vikings guard Pat Elflein returns from IR only to be cut a day later

    Pat Elflein was expecting to play in his first game back since an injury in Week 1.

  • A spotter found Bryson DeChambeau's lost ball, and then gave it to him

    Bryson DeChambeau lost his ball on the third hole Friday, and then a spotter threw him "for a loop" by finding it and giving it to him a hole later.

  • How John Lynch, 49ers feel about Jimmy Garoppolo, 'elephant in room'

    John Lynch is aware of the questions surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers.

  • NBA Rumors: Knicks interested in Celtics' Gordon Hayward

    The New York Knicks reportedly are interested in acquiring Gordon Hayward if the Boston Celtics make him available.

  • Michigan State football gets blown out again, and social media had plenty of jokes

    In a game that felt more like a sleeping aid than a Big Ten contest, Michigan State football fell to 1-3 after their 24-0 loss to Indiana.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Injury Wrap: Bears looking for a running back

    A host of NFL teams have uncertain backfields as we get ready for Week 10. Scott Pianowski has your status check.

  • Kentucky lines up in a tribute formation and takes delay of game to honor OL coach who died Thursday

    John Schlarman died Thursday at the age of 45. He was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma two years ago.

  • Lions players reportedly celebrated time away from Matt Patricia after 2018 season with mimosas at team facility

    Players detailed communication, music restrictions and a dancing video involving Cam Newton as issues with Patricia's style.

  • UFC Vegas 14 main card bout scrapped on fight day due to health issues

    Eryk Anders on Saturday confirmed his UFC Vegas 14 bout with Antonio Arroyo had been canceled because of health concerns. Anders missed weight on Friday, weighing 1.5 pounds above the 186-pound limit for the middleweight non-title fight. His health concerns that nixed the fight stem from trying to recover from a rough weight cut. According to a report by MMAFighting's Guilherme Cruz, Arroyo cornerman Marcelo Alfaya said that Anders was "sick and went to hospital." Neither Anders nor UFC officials have yet to confirm that he was hospitalized, though Anders did post on Instagram that the bout had been canceled. The fight was initially slated to be the UFC Vegas 14 main card opener. The fight card will now move forward with 11 bouts. The UFC has yet to announce a re-shuffling of the line-up, as of the time of publication. "Hey guys, unfortunately due to issues concerning my health I was forced to withdraw from tonight’s fight against Arroyo. I am recovering and look forward to getting back to action ASAP. Thank you everyone for your love and support."Eryk Anderson – Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eryk Anders (@erykanders) UFC Vegas 14: Felder vs. dos Anjos weigh-in face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • DeMar DeRozan on Lakers’ trade rumors: “You always want to be wanted”

    DeRozan grew up dreaming of playing for the Lakers.

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann