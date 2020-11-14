49ers add Daniel Helm, Jared Mayden from practice squad before Saints game

49ers add two players from practice squad before Saints game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers on Saturday activated tight end Daniel Helm and safety Jared Mayden from the practice squad.

Helm and Mayden are expected to suit up and serve roles on special teams for the 49ers on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Mayden, an undrafted rookie from Alabama, had a strong training camp and has spent the first 10 weeks of the regular season on the practice squad.

Mayden will serve as a backup with the team placing strong safety Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve with turf toe.

