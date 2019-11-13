49ers add Damontre Moore, put Ronald Blair on IR

The 49ers have had to make a replacement on the defensive line, and brought back a familiar face.

The team announced that defensive end Ronald Blair was placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee Monday, and that he was replaced on the roster by Damontre Moore.

Moore was with the 49ers this offseason, and let go in final cuts.

A former third-round pick of the Giants, Moore has also spent time with the Dolphins, Seahawks, Cowboys, and Raiders, and has 10.0 career sacks. He had 7.0 sacks during his stint in the AAF with San Diego.