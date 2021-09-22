49ers add another RB, DL to practice squad

The San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday made more tweaks to their practice squad as they build depth to try and insulate themselves from an early rash of injuries along their defensive front and in the offensive backfield. They announced the additions of running back Chris Thompson and defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough to their practice squad. Tight end Jordan MatthewsTight end Jordan Matthews was let go in a corresponding move.

Signed: RB Chris Thompson

Thompson was fifth-round pick of the Washington Football Team in the 2013 draft. He’s played in 74 games across an eight-year career where he played in Washington for seven years and Jacksonville for a single season. Thompson has 1,214 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 257 carries. He’s also pulled down 232 catches for 1,918 yards and 11 touchdowns. He joins Kerryon Johnson in the practice squad backfield.

Signed: DL Eddie Yarbrough

Yarbrough is a familiar name after he spent part of training camp and the preseason with San Francisco. The defensive end has 35 NFL games under his belt, including 31 with the Buffalo Bills where he spent the 2017-19 seasons. He also notched time in four games with the Vikings last season. In all he has 70 tackles, two pass breakups and 1.0 sacks. He spent camp with the 49ers and was released the final day of August for final roster cuts.

Released: TE Jordan Matthews

The 49ers added Matthews during camp to add to their tight end depth. He transitioned to that position from wide receiver this offseason. He was let go at final cuts and later re-signed to the practice squad.

