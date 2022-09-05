49ers add 2 players to practice squad ahead of Week 1 practice

The 49ers on Monday expanded their practice squad by two players in time for their first practice in the lead up to Week 1 of the regular season. San Francisco announced the additions of linebacker Buddy Johnson and offensive lineman Leroy Watson.

Watson’s father broke the news on Twitter that the undrafted rookie from UTSA was joining the club. He originally signed the Atlanta Falcons, but was let go at final cuts. Watson is a converted tight end who played alongside 49ers fourth-round pick Spencer Burford at UTSA.

Johnson was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers last season. He played in just four games for Pittsburgh and primarily contributed on special teams. Johnson was drafted out of Texas A&M where he started 23 of the 47 games he appeared in. He posted 210 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one interception.

