49ers add 2 more players to COVID-19 list

The 49ers on Wednesday before they took the field for their first practice of training camp placed two more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The additions of wide receiver Jauan Jennings and safety Jaquiski Tartt to the list bring the club’s total to three players on the list. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was placed there Tuesday.

There’s no word on whether the players on the list contracted the virus or whether they’d received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Jennings was a seventh-round pick last season and figures to be in the mix as one of the last couple receivers to make the club. An extended absence for the University of Tennessee alum wouldn’t help his chances to of making the active roster out of camp.

Tartt after Tarvarius Moore’s Achilles injury looked to be in line for the starting strong safety job. He’ll still be the front runner once he returns, but a prolonged absence may close the gap between him and some of the players competing for that job like veterans Tony Jefferson and Tavon Wilson.