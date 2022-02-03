49ers add 11 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The 49ers on Wednesday announced 11 players signed to Reserve/Future contracts.

Players that sign those deals put themselves in position to be on the offseason roster where they’ll compete for roster spots. The contracts aren’t guaranteed and they only put the player in line for a place on the 90-man roster.

Some of the 11 players added on Reserve/Future deals are familiar faces. Others are brand new to the club. Let’s take a quick run through all 11:

DL Alex Barrett

Barrett has become a mainstay around the 49ers facility the last couple years, mostly as a practice squad player. He did play in seven games and posted five tackles with two QB hits during the 2020 campaign.

OL Alfred Gutierrez

Gutierrez landed with the 49ers from Mexico via the NFL’s International Pathway program. He was ineligible to make the active roster this year and spent the entire season on the practice squad instead.

FB Josh Hokit

Hokit joined the 49ers in 2020 as an undrafted rookie from Fresno State and was on the practice squad the last two years. He had a nice preseason in 2021 and will likely remain in Santa Clara as an in-house option in the event Kyle Juszczyk is unavailable.

CB Ka’dar Hollman

Hollman is one of the two Reserve/Future signees who didn’t finish the year on the 49ers’ practice squad. He was a sixth-round pick of the Packers out of Toledo in 2019. He played in 18 games across two seasons with Green Bay before bouncing to the Texans, Saints and Giants last year.

TE Tanner Hudson

The 49ers added Hudson early in 2021 after he spent the previous three years with the Buccaneers. He was active for San Francisco in two games this season and played one offensive snap with seven special teams snaps.

WR KeeSean Johnson

Johnson wasn’t with the 49ers at all this season. He was a sixth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019 and he played two years there with 36 catches for 360 yards and one touchdown in 18 games. In 2021 he played in one postseason game for the Eagles and contributed mostly on special teams.

Story continues

WR Austin Mack

Mack joined the 49ers’ practice squad in early December after landing in the NFL with the Giants in 2020 as an undrafted rookie from Ohio State. That year he played in 11 games and caught seven balls for 91 yards. His 2021 season also included a stint on the Titans practice.

TE Jordan Matthews

Matthews made an offseason transition from wide receiver to tight end. He got work at the position on the 49ers’ practice squad this year. That’ll be a position of need for San Francisco so he’ll have a shot to make the club if he improves over the offseason and offers some athleticism at the position the 49ers have been lacking behind George Kittle.

LB Curtis Robinson

Robinson was a late addition to the 49ers’ practice squad after he spent the first part of the year with the Broncos. The Stanford product made his way to San Francisco’s active roster for three games and played 37 special teams snaps.

DL Chris Slayton

The 49ers added Slayton to their practice squad in mid-November. The Syracuse product has been in the NFL since the Giants took him the seventh round of the 2019 draft. He’s yet to make his NFL debut, and also spent time in Buffalo, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

WR Connor Wedington

The 49ers grabbed Wedington for their practice squad in early October. He was an undrafted rookie from Stanford in 2021 and also spent part of the year with the Seahawks.

1

1