49ers' Adam Peters, Ran Carthon on Titans' radar for general manager position

Titans eyeing 49ers' Peters, Carthon for vacant GM position

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday the Tennessee Titans have requested to interview 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon for their open general manager position.

Shanahan also validated reports that the Denver Broncos have requested to interview DeMeco Ryans for their head-coaching vacancy.

With three winning seasons in the last four years, it is natural for other NFL teams to look to the 49ers to fill coaching and front office openings.

Shanahan previously experienced poaching by other NFL teams when offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel became the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2022 and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was named the New York Jets' head coach one season prior.

Peters is in his 20th season with the 49ers and his second as assistant general manager. Carthon is in his sixth season with the club and the second in his current position. Both executives have been vital in building the current roster, including selecting rookie quarterback Brock Purdy with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Late-round draft finds historically have panned out for the club, including tight end George Kittle (fifth round), linebacker Dre Greelaw (fifth), receiver Jauan Jennings (seventh), and safety Talanoa Hufanga (fifth), among others.

The 49ers have done a notable job at developing their staffs both on field and in the front office.

Shanahan has spoken multiple times about how his coaching process needs to evolve with staff changes. Growing pains at the beginning of the 2022 NFL season partially were a result of learning what each coach’s strengths were.

Lynch could experience similar changes if Peters and Carthon are hired elsewhere, as both have been part of his staff since he arrived in Santa Clara in 2017. Like Shanahan, Lynch is no stranger to change. Martin Mayhew worked under Lynch for four seasons before being named general manager of the Washington Commanders in 2021.

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah also is from the 49ers' front office tree. The Princeton graduate began his NFL career with the 49ers in 2013 and spent seven years with the club before being hired as the vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

