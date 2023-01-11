49ers’ Adam Peters declines Titans’ GM interview request

San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters was a candidate for a few general manager openings, including the Tennessee Titans’, but he has reportedly turned down those interview requests.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Peters turned down the requests from the Titans and Arizona Cardinals. His reasoning is he wants to focus on supporting his current team in the playoffs.

Peters is one of five executives around the league the Titans have requested to interview, including Peters’ co-worker and Niners director of player personnel, Ran Carthon.

Also on the list is Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook, Buffalo Bills senior director of pro personnel, Malik Boyd, Cardinals vice president of player personnel, Quentin Harris, and Chicago Bears assistant GM, Ian Cunningham, who is the only one to have an interview scheduled.

One of the most coveted GM candidates, #49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters has declined requests to interview with the #Titans and #AZCardinals, per source. While Peters has great respect for those organizations, his focus is on supporting the #49ers during their playoff run. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023

On top of those outside candidates, the Titans will also interview two of their own in vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, and director of player personnel, Monti Ossenfort.

