49ers’ Adam Peters declines GM interviews with Cardinals, Titans

Among several candidates the Arizona Cardinals have sought to interview for their currently vacant general manager position is San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters. The Cardinals reportedly requested permission to interview him this week after former general manager Steve Keim stepped down to focus on his health after taking nearly a month off for a health-related leave of absence.

However, Peters will not take that interview.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Peters declined GM interviews with the Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, both of whom had requested to speak with him.

While he respects the two teams, per Rapoport, he wants to focus on the 49ers’ playoff run, which starts this weekend with a game in the first round against the Seattle Seahawks.

That crosses one of the list for the Cardinals.

