49ers activate Weston Richburg

The 49ers opened up the final week of the preseason by getting center Weston Richburg on the practice field.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Sunday that he hoped that would be the case and, according to multiple reports, Richburg has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He had offseason surgery aimed at clearing up recurring issues in his knee and quad.

Richburg signed with the 49ers as a free agent last year and started 15 games in the middle of their offensive line.

Ben Garland has been starting at center for the Niners during the preseason, but will likely move to an interior reserve role when and if Richburg shows he’s fully ready to go.