49ers activate Tevin Coleman, K'Waun Williams to play vs. Seahawks in Week 8

49ers activate Coleman, Williams to play Sunday vs. Seahawks

The 49ers on Saturday activated two players off injured reserve who figure to step into crucial roles in the team's Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Running back Tevin Coleman is back on the 53-man roster after spending the past five Sundays on injured reserve with a knee injury. Coleman will take over for Jeff Wilson, whom the 49ers placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

The 49ers also activated nickel back K'Waun Williams, who is likely to have a busy day against Seattle's dynamic passing attack. Williams will match up frequently against receiver Tyler Lockett, who leads the Seahawks with 45 receptions for 542 yards and seven touchdowns. Williams sat out the previous three games with a knee sprain.

In other roster moves, the 49ers elevated wide receiver River Cracraft and safety Johnathan Cyprien from the practice squad.

The Seahawks (5-1) enter Sunday as the first-place team in the crowded NFC West, ahead of the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams (both 5-2), as well as the 49ers (4-3).

Coleman started 11 games for the 49ers last season. He could return to the starting lineup at Seattle with Raheem Mostert and Wilson on injured reserve. Coleman is expected to share the workload at tailback with Jerick McKinnon and undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty.

Last season, Coleman rushed for 544 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season with a 4.0 yards per carry average. Through 1 1/2 games this season, Coleman had just 30 yards rushing on 18 attempts.

The 49ers downgraded wide receiver Richie James (ankle) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin) to out. They did not make the trip to Seattle.

The 49ers also downgraded defensive lineman Kentavius Street (illness) to doubtful. They are not expected to suit up linebacker Kwon Alexander (ankle), who is listed as doubtful.

Safety Jimmie Ward (quadricep) is questionable.

The 49ers did not activate tight end Jordan Reed after opening his practice window on Wednesday. Reed is expected to be cleared for game action on Thursday, when the 49ers face the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. He remains on injured reserve with a knee injury sustained in Week 3 against the New York Giants.

Jordan Reed got off to a strong start this season with 11 catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

The Seahawks made four roster moves on Saturday, including the activation of former 49ers defensive back D.J. Reed from the non-football injury list. Seattle also activated tight end Colby Parkinson and elevated defensive end/tight end Stephen Sullivan and cornerback Jayson Stanley from the practice squad.

The 49ers waived D.J. Reed in August after he sustained a torn pectoral during an offseason workout. Reed appeared in 31 games over his first two seasons with the 49ers after the club selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.