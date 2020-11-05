49ers activate TE Jordan Reed as part of series of roster moves

The 49ers on Thursday ahead of their showdown with the Green Bay Packers made a slew of roster moves following the placement of Deebo Samuel, Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Tight end Jordan Reed, who hurt his knee in Week 3 was activated off the Injured Reserve list. He’s tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns despite missing the last five games.

San Francisco elevated a pair of players from the practice squad, including offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom and running back Austin Walter. With Williams on the COVID-19 list, Bergstrom gives the 49ers some added depth on the offensive line. Walter will be the third healthy running back alongside JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon.

To replace the four players who vacated their roster spots to go on the COVID-19 list, the 49ers added wide receiver River Cracraft, wide receiver Kevin White, safety Johnathan Cyprien and tight end Daniel Helm to the active roster. Cracraft and White could wind up seeing time at receiver with that group ravaged by injuries. Cyprien’s elevation gives the club some insurance in case strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, who’s listed as ‘questionable’ on the status report, gets hurt again or can’t play on his groin injury.

The 49ers also officially placed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle on Injured Reserve. This move was expected with Garoppolo set to miss at least four weeks, and possibly the rest of the year. Kittle is out at least eight weeks and his season could be over as well.

A final roster move came on the practice squad with wide receiver Chris Finke getting released, and defensive lineman Josiah Coatney taking his place on the 16-man unit.