49ers to activate TE George Kittle, K Robbie Gould vs. Cardinals

The 49ers will get some reinforcements Sunday when they take the field at Levi’s Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday confirmed the club will activate tight end George Kittle and kicker Robbie Gould off injured reserve.

Both Kittle and Gould went on IR after Week 4. Kittle aggravated a calf injury the 49ers thought he could play through. Gould hurt his groin during pregame warmups.

Without Kittle the 49ers have leaned heavily on tight ends Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner. While they’ve acquitted themselves well as blockers, they’ve left something to be desired as receivers. Kittle’s playmaking in the passing game will be a welcome addition for a 49ers club looking for some consistency through the air. This season Kittle has 19 receptions for 227 yards, but he’s yet to find the end zone. San Francisco will need that to change once he’s back on the field.

Kicker Joey Slye filled in nicely for Gould and made a couple big kicks, but he also missed a pair of extra points. Gould this season has drilled all 11 of his extra points and is three-for-four on field goals. His lone miss was a 52-yard try in the season opener.

The 49ers (3-4) kick off against the Cardinals (7-1) at 1:25 pm Pacific Time.

Related