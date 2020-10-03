49ers activate Deebo Samuel, others to be available Week 4 vs. Eagles

49ers activate Samuel, others for Week 4 game vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Four players who were not even on the 49ers' 53-man roster throughout the week can be expected to play Sunday night.

The 49ers made a string of roster moves Saturday afternoon to compensate for injuries that have cut a swath through the team's depth chart.

The 49ers added wide receiver Deebo Samuel and promoted running back JaMycal Hasty to the 53-man roster.

Linebacker Joe Walker and cornerback Jamar Taylor were elevated from the practice squad in order to be eligible to play Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers placed defensive end Dee Ford (back) and tight end Jordan Reed (knee) on injured reserve. Each player must spend a minimum of three weeks on IR.

#49ers roster moves for Sunday night vs. #Eagles



Activated to 53-man

WR Deebo Samuel

RB JaMycal Hasty



P-squad elevations

CB Jamar Taylor

LB Joe Walker



Injured reserve

TE Jordan Reed

DE Dee Fordhttps://t.co/u9MMHFFauk — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 3, 2020

The 49ers activated Samuel off injured reserve after he went through a strong week of practice. Samuel is back after undergoing surgery in June to repair a fractured left foot. He is expected to see somewhere around 20 to 30 snaps against the Eagles.

The 49ers promoted Walker for the second week in a row. He played seven snaps on defense and 16 on special teams against the New York Giants in Week 3.

Hasty also is up for the second game in a row. He had two carries for 9 yards last week against the New York Giants, while also catching one pass for 9 yards.

Taylor, who was among the 49ers' final cuts, was signed to the practice squad on Friday. He will be needed due to the injuries to the 49ers' defensive backfield.

Samuel makes his season debut at the same time the 49ers will welcome tight end George Kittle back into the lineup after he missed two games due to a knee sprain.

"They're two great playmakers on this football team and even getting on the practice field this week you're quickly reminded about their speed," quarterback Nick Mullens, who will make his second consecutive start, said earlier this week.

"They're so fast at every practice rep and every game rep, and we're going to love to have their speed, physicality and mindset back on the field this week."

Reed is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a knee sprain he sustained last week against the New York Giants. Ford's availability is more difficult to predict. He has not played since Week 1.

"When you're dealing with the back and things like that, everything's a concern," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Ford on Friday. "Also, that stuff does loosen up just randomly, too. That's why we're playing it slow.

"I just saw him here a little bit in the hallway on my way here. I think he's doing better than he was a couple of weeks ago, that's for sure. But it’s something we’ve just got to be smart with and you can't risk things when you're dealing with that part of the body."

In addition to Ford and Reed, the 49ers on Friday also ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps), and cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).

Nickel back K'Waun Williams also was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report with a hip injury. Taylor likely would take over for Williams if he is ruled out for the game.

