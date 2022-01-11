49ers activate rookie running back Trey Sermon off injured reserve

49ers activate rookie RB Sermon off injured reserve list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rookie running back Trey Sermon will be eligible for the 49ers' postseason after the club on Tuesday activated him off injured reserve.

The 49ers opened Sermon's 21-day practice window on Dec. 21, and they had to make a decision by Tuesday whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve for the entirety of the 49ers' postseason run.

The 49ers finished the regular season with a 10-7 record and qualified for the NFC playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The 49ers open the playoffs on Sunday with a first-round game against the NFC East-champion Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers head into the postseason with rookie Elijah Mitchell as the unquestioned No. 1 running back. Mitchell became the fifth different leading rusher in coach Kyle Shanahan's five seasons with the club. Mitchell rushed for 963 yards and five touchdowns on 207 rushing attempts for a 4.7-yard average.

Mitchell was a sixth-round draft pick from Louisiana-Lafayette.

Sermon went on injured reserve after sustaining a right ankle sprain on a special-teams play against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 28.

A third-round draft pick from Ohio State, Sermon appeared in nine regular-season games with two starts. He gained 167 yards and one touchdown on 41 rushing attempts for a 4.1-yard average.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast