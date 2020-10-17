49ers activate Richie James from injured reserve

The 49ers announced Saturday they activated receiver Richie James to the active roster from injured reserve.

James originally went on the list Sept. 18 with a hamstring injury.

James played 10 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps against the Cardinals in Week One.

The 49ers also announced they activated defensive lineman Darrion Daniels and receiver Kevin White from the team’s practice squad.

Daniels originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 28. He did not make the team out of training camp but re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

White entered the league as the seventh overall pick of the Bears in 2015. He has appeared in 14 games with five starts for the Bears and made 25 receptions for 285 yards.

The 49ers activated White from the team’s practice squad on Oct. 10, and he appeared in San Francisco’s Week Five game against the Dolphins.

