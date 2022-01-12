49ers activate RB Trey Sermon off injured reserve

The 49ers on Tuesday activated rookie running back Trey Sermon off injured reserve. Sermon went on IR after suffering an ankle injury while covering a punt in Week 12 against the Vikings.

San Francisco opened Sermon’s 21-day practice window nearly three weeks ago, and he was activated just shy of that threshold. It remains to be seen what his role will be in a fully healthy version of the 49ers’ backfield. Not only is Jeff Wilson Jr. back in the mix, but JaMycal Hasty has a stranglehold on the third-down role and Elijah Mitchell is the workhorse starter.

Sermon could see action on special teams, but head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday indicated RB/KR Trenton Cannon could be returning from an IR stint which may make Sermon the odd man out.

It’s been a somewhat disappointing rookie campaign for the third-round pick from Ohio State. In nine games he has just 167 yards and one rushing touchdown on 41 carries. He also has three catches for 26 yards and two special teams tackles.

