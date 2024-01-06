49ers activate Ray-Ray McCloud, rule out Jauan Jennings

The 49ers made several moves on Saturday, including one that brought Ray-Ray McCloud back to the active roster.

McCloud was activated off of injured reserve and his presence will be welcome because the team ruled Danny Gray and Jauan Jennings out for Sunday's game against the Rams. They also placed tight end Ross Dwelley on injured reserve, downgraded fullback Kyle Jusczyk to questionable with an illness and elevated safety Tayler Hawkins and running back Jeremy McNichols.

McCloud has been out with injured ribs and last played in Week 12. He had nine catches for 113 yards and two carries for 23 yards in the first 11 games of the season. He also averaged 22.5 yards on kickoff returns and 8.5 yards on punt returns.

The 49ers will have a bye in the first week of the playoffs regardless of Sunday's result and several key players, including quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey, will not be playing Sunday.