49ers activate Nate Sudfeld from practice squad

With starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doubtful with a thumb injury, Trey Lance is in line to start for the second time. Lance has played only one game since his Week 5 start, seeing action on five plays against the Jaguars in Week 11.

The 49ers have no other quarterbacks on their active roster, so they activated Nate Sudfeld from the pratice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Sudfeld will backup Lance, assuming, as expected, Garoppolo doesn’t play.

Sudfeld played four games for the Eagles in his time there. He is 25-of-37 for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

