The 49ers opened up a roster spot on Tuesday and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu filled it on Wednesday.

Sanu has been activated from injured reserve. Sanu injured his knee in Week Nine and was designated for return a few weeks ago.

Sanu had 15 catches for 177 yards in eight appearances before his injury. Sanu played 240 snaps in those games, but the 49ers have turned to Jauan Jennings as their third receiver since his injury so it remains to be seen what kind of role the veteran will play in this weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers still have safety Tavon Wilson and running back Trenton Cannon eligible to return from injured reserve.

49ers activate Mohamed Sanu from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk