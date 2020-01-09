49ers to activate Kwon Alexander, use him sparingly

There are now two impressive returns from what appeared to be season-ending pectoral injuries in this year’s playoffs.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers are going to activate linebacker Kwon Alexander for Saturday’s divisional round game against the Vikings.

Alexander isn’t expected to play every snap, but his comeback is still quicker than they anticipated.

“I know Kwon will fly around,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’ll hit. He’ll be energetic. He’ll get everyone going. I think everyone will feel his energy on the field. And we’ll see how it goes.

“We’re not going to throw him out there, just down-in and down-out. But we don’t have a plan, where it’s only going to be ‘this’ amount. He’s looked good in practice, but we’re also not laying people out in practice.”

Alexander suffered a torn pectoral on Oct. 31, four days after Houston’s J.J. Watt suffered the same injury. Those two spoke during their rehabs, and Alexander said the Texans defensive end “lifted me up.”

Watt came back last week and played for the Texans, taking 52 of their 85 defensive snaps and making key plays late.