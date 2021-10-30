49ers activate Jordan Willis, Kevin Givens to face Bears in Week 8

49ers activate Willis, Givens to face Bears in Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

CHICAGO -- While injuries have hit the 49ers’ defensive line, the club will get two players back on the field Sunday.

The 49ers on Saturday activated defensive end Jordan Willis and defensive tackle Kevin Givens as part of the team’s rotation for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Willis was on the NFL’s suspended list, while Given comes off injured reserve.

The 49ers placed defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on injured reserve after he underwent extensive knee surgery this week. The 49ers expect Kinlaw, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will be ready for next season.

The 49ers on Friday also ruled out defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (knee). Rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga will get his first NFL start in place of Tartt.

The 49ers acquired Willis last year in a midseason trade from the New York Jets. The 49ers acquired Willis and a seventh-round pick this year in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis could give the 49ers some much-needed pass rush against Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who has been sacked 22 times despite attempting only 131 passes. The 49ers have 12 sacks in six games, and Nick Bosa is responsible for five of them.

Willis registered 2.5 sacks in seven games for the 49ers last season. The NFL in June announced Willis would serve a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Givens played 42 snaps in the 49ers’ season-opening win over the Detroit Lions but was on the field for just five plays against the Philadelphia Eagles before exiting with a high ankle sprain.

